Buhari Won’t Attend My Swearing-In Once I’m Elected President In 2023 – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not attend his swearing-in ceremony once he is elected president in the 2023 polls.

Sowore who stated this on Friday while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show, told the anchor, Damilola Ogunsakin that he is planning to to become the president of Nigeria and not to take over from Buhari.

He said, “When I win the election Buhari will not come to the swearing-in. I think some of them would have left before the day of swearing-in and I’m serious about it. I just want you (Buhari) to know that you have a constitutional duty to hand over power.”

Sowore, however dismissed claims that he supported Buhari prior to his election as president of Nigeria.

Reacting to the question on when he stopped supporting Buhari, he said, “I never supported Buhari. You can never stop supporting somebody you never supported in the first place. What have prevailed over these years was to black mail my person by saying I supported Buhari because I was against Goodluck Jonathan.

“What I have always done in my entire life is to be opposed to terrible government, it didn’t matter who was in charge, even if it was my Dad I would have opposed him if he is acting like Jonathan.

“But this is how to solve the puzzle, If I asked you to provide just one evidence that I supported Buhari you will say you want to go an check and you are suppose to know it because I never did.

“There was no time in life that I campaigned for Buhari, wrote an article or approached anybody individully and say vote for Buhari. i didn’t vote for Buhari because I didn’t register to vote until 2018. The first time I voted in my life in this country and probably in the world was in 2019 election,” he said.