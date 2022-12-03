Cameroon Crash Out Of World Cup, Makes History By Defeating Brazil In Last Group Game

Cameroon were on Friday knocked out of the World Cup after a shocking victory over Brazil in their last Group G game.

Vincent Aboubakar scored late on to shock Brazil before getting sent off for taking off his jersey to celebrate, after being booked earlier on.

The lone goal victory for Cameroon over Brazil is the first time an African team has defeated the South American side at the World Cup.

However, Cameroon’s performance against Brazil wasn’t enough to see them qualify for the round of 16, but the African side left the tournament proud after the win with four points.

Fans of Cameroon were seen celebrating the victory and were less concerned about their early exit from the tournament.

Brazil had however already qualified to the knockout phase before the match, after already securing six points in their phase two group matches.