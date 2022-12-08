Clement Westerhof Finally Receives House Promised In 1994 By FG

The Federal Government has redeemed its pledge to Clement Westerhof, a former coach of the 1994 Super Eagles 28 years after by handing over the keys of a 3-bedroom bungalow to him.

The FG had pledged to give the Dutchman a house for winning the 1994 AFCON, and it was redeemed in 2019, but since the house was still under renovation, FG promised that the house keys will be given to Westerhof once it was ready for occupation.

On Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, handed over the keys to Westerhof at the prototype housing estate along Gwagwalada-Kuje road, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was represented by Mr Solomon Labafilo, Director, Department of Public Buildings and Housing.

Fashola said that the government came up with the scheme called prototype housing scheme in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and other parts of the country.

“The programme was started in 2014 and we have phases I and II while the total houses completed and occupied are 206.

“The phase II is where the allocations for the two coaches were made, Jo Bonfrere has house 1A and Clemens Westerhof has unit 1B,” Fashola said.

Fashola said the government was committed to rewarding citizens who made sacrifices to project the good image of the country.

“It will interest you to know that the government’s pledge to the 1994 Super Eagles was not fulfilled until when President Muhammadu Buhari approved that all the members be handed over their houses.

“Westerhof was allocated his in the prototype housing scheme here in Gwagwalada and other beneficiaries were allocated their homes in the respective states of their choice in the National Housing Programme estates across the country.

“We handed over keys and Certificate of Occupancy today to former coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles who led the 1994 Team, Clemens Westerhof.

“This is to show government’s resolve to ensure that Nigerians, irrespective of time, who made sacrifices to project the good image of the country are recognised and encouraged to keep working for the corporate benefit of all.

“We have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed for houses built under the National Housing Programme (NHP) through the ministry’s website: Https:nhp.worksand housing.gov.ng.

Fashola revealed that the web portal was launched on Nov. 12, 2021, adding that over 13,000 applications had been received from Nigerians who have created personal account profiles on the website.

The minister, therefore, called on all Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity of owning a house in the 35 states and FCT that have been completed except for Lagos State.

Westerhof, represented by Mrs Charity Biwet commended the Federal Government for fulfilling its promise after so many years, adding, ”it was something noteworthy.

“I stand in here with great joy to receive these keys to this beautiful edifice, I love the building and am sure the owner will love it.

“It is a promise kept and it is really encouraging to see that efforts are being recognised and rewarded. We appreciate this and I will convey the goodwill of the president and the minister to Mr Westerhof.”