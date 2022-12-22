Comedian, MC Peteru Dies At 35

Tobi Owomoyela, a popular Ibadan-based comedian, better known as MC Peteru died on Wednesday at 35 years of age.

The family has not revealed the cause of his death.

His colleagues and social media influencers in the entertainment industry have flooded Instagram and Twitter to mourn his exit.

Peteru is survived by Bryan, his child, who is with his mother in the United States.

Many of his followers have also taken to the last post he made on 1 November 2022 to express their shock and condolences.

Peteru before his demise was a fast-rising comedian who made a name for himself in the South-West region of Nigeria.