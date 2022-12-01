Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Army Chief, Others For Contempt

A High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, has issued a warrant of arrest for General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), for contempt.

The Daily Post reports that alongside General Faruk, the court also issued a warrant of arrest for Major General Stevenson Olugbenga Olabanji, the commandant of Training and Doctrine Command Minna, for the same offence.

The order came after a case was heard by the court in accordance with Order 42, Rule 10 of the Niger State High Court Civil Procedure 2018, according to Abdulmalik, the state’s chief judge.

Justice Abdulmalik declared: “The order is commuting the Chief of Army Staff, General Faruk Yahaya and the Commandant Training and Doctrine Command Minna, Major General Stevenson Olugbenga Olabanji, to be kept in Minna Correctional Custody for contentions of the order of this court on 12 October 2022.”

She directed that the two suspects should be remanded in custody until they purge themselves of the court contempt.

The Presiding judge adjourned the case to 8 December 2022 for continuation.