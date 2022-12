Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has made his much-anticipated performance at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The performance was Davido’s first since the demise of his son.

The singer performed the World Cup theme song, Hayya Hayya, along with other artistes on the track.

Watch video below: