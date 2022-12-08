Davido Set To Perform At World Cup Closing Ceremony

Nigerian singer, Davido is set to return to the stage to grace the closing ceremony at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony after losing his first son in November.

Davido has drastically reduced his public appearance since the demise of his first son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke.

The singer was first seen some weeks ago when he came out in support of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke during his inauguration ceremony.

However, Hong Kong businessman, Stephen Hung has confirmed the news of his performance and shared in excitement via his official Instagram page.

He wrote: “So happy my bro @davido confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there”