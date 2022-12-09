D’banj Regains Freedom After 72 Hours In Custody

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has released well-known Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, after nearly 72 hours in jail.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, he was released on Friday afternoon and that the ICPC might summon him later.

His lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told this newspaper that the singer cooperated with the Commission during its investigation.

Mr Olajengbesi said D’banj was released on self-recognition but didn’t confirm if the ICPC granted the singer administrative bail.

He also said the ICPC didn’t trace any evidence of fraudulent activity to the singer. That claim could however not be independently verified at this time.

READ ALSO: D’banj Breaks Silence, Urges ICPC To Carry Out Proper Investigation

The singer was alleged to have fraudulently diverted hundreds of millions of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for the N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

In a statement on Thursday, his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the singer has dutifully cooperated with the Commission during its investigation.

Mr Olajengbesi added that D’banj has also demonstrated a shared zeal to help the Commission make its impassioned and honest findings on the matter, as he is interested in clearing his name.