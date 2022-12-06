Dino Melaye Mocks Tinubu’s Outing At Chatham House

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following his outing at Chatham House.

Dino made the mockery via an Instagram video post on Monday captioning it, “Tinubu fall my hand wallahi. Haba!!! Mr Question distributor of Nigeria. Tinubu was delegating delegated authority. Shame!!!”

Reacting to the manner at which the presidential candidate delegated questions being asked at the conference , he said in the video with some yoruba remarks “Tinubu Tinubu, you go Chatham House today. But all these questions that you are sharing, Tinubu there is God o.

“Why are you sharing these questions, you are now a question distrubtor, organiser. You were asked questions, instead of you to answer the questions, you started allocating them, question allocator.

“Number one is assigned to you, number two is assigned to El-rufai, number three is assigned to Ben Ayade.

“Olodo, no wonder he left Arise debate where his co-presidential candidates were. He left Nigeria to Chattam House as if he is contesting for the Prime Minister of London.” He jested.

WATCH VIDEO: Dino Melaye Mocks Tinubu’s Output At Chatham House