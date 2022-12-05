Dogara Rebukes Wike Over Atiku’s Endorsement, Threatens To Reveal Private Conversation

Former speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has criticized the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for being self-centered and shallow-minded.

The ex-speaker was reacting to Wike’s remarks on his endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Wike had earlier on Monday criticised Dogara for endorsing Abubakar for the presidency.

“The same Dogara said the presidency should be zoned to southern Nigeria for there to be peace,” the governor had said.

“Now, I hear about the same Dogara (backing Atiku from the north). Is that how you do things? Can’t you say something and stand by it?”

Dogara and religious leaders from the North at the weekend endorsed the former Vice President as their consensus candidate for next year’s election.

He formally joined the PDP on Monday, just 24 hours after his appointment to the party’s presidential campaign council.

Dogara speaking at the flag-off of the Indorama-Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu East/West link road, he expressed disappointment that the ex-speaker who had claimed that he wanted the presidency to be zoned to the south, had now turned around to support a northerner for the position.

So also, in a series of tweets on Monday, the former speaker said it is a pity that Wike couldn’t recall their conversation.

“To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them,” he wrote.

“Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise?

“It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about. Why should only your own position be respected and followed

“I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV. The details of our conversation are sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public, kindly give me written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth. Thank God there was a witness.”