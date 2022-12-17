Don’t Allow Anybody Lay Hands On Your Head In The Name Of Prayer -Timi Dakolo

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has called on people to be wary of persons they allow to lay hands on their heads in the name of prayers.

The singer stated this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday evening.

Dakolo further advised everyone not to allow such to happen to their children if they had been careless in the past.

He wrote, “It is extremely important that you don’t let any and everybody lay their hand on your head in the name of prayers. If you have been careless in the past, make sure it doesn’t happen to your children.