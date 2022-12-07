Eden Hazard Announces Retirement From International Football

Belgium’s captain, Eden Hazard, has announced his retirement from international football.

After 126 caps and 33 goals, Hazard announced his retirement from international football at age just 31.

Hazard made the announcement on Tuesday on Instagram following Belgium’s shocking group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He said in the post, “I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready.”

He continued, “A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008… I will miss you.”

Hazard was the captain of the Belgium sqaud and he played all three matches for the European side in Group F. Belgium beat Canada, lost to Morocco and played out a goalless draw with Croatia to finish third in the group.

He helped Belgium reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, where they lost to the eventual champions France, and beat England in the third-placed playoff.

Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez, also stepped down from his role after the disappointing exit in Qatar