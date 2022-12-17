Edo State Pays December Salaries, Pensions Ahead Of Yuletide

The Edo State Government has paid the salaries and pensions of government workers for the month of December.

Special Adviser to the Edo State governor on media projects, Crusoe Osagie said in a statement that workers and pensioners received their salaries and pensions on Friday, December 16, in line with the administration’s policy to pay workers and pensions when due.

He said, “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has paid the salaries and pensions of workers and pensioners in the state for the month of December, 2022.

“We have a tradition of paying workers on or before the 26th of every month. However, in December, we are aware that workers would want to shop early ahead of the Yuletide celebrations. The governor gave approval for early payment of the salaries to make this possible.”

Osagie pointed that the state government places premium on workers’ welfare, stating that holistic reforms in the public and civil service in the state had made Edo “the most attractive public employer in Nigeria.”