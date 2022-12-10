Emiliano Martinez Calls Referee For Argentina Game Against Netherlands ‘Useless’

Emiliano Martinez, who was the heroic goalkeeper for Argentina on Friday has called referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz “useless” and advised Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal to “keep his mouth shut”.

Martinez’s statement came after his team’s thrilling 4-3 victory over the Netherlands in penalty shootout of a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal game, after a 2-2 draw at the end of extra-time.

He said, “The referee was giving everything for them. He gave 10 minutes [added time] for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times… He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it.

“So, hopefully we don’t have him that ref anymore. He’s useless,” he said of the Spanish official, who dished out a record total of 19 yellow cards, out of which two were shown to Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries.

Martinez went on to call Lahoz “crazy, the worst referee of the tournament, arrogant.”

He added, “You say something to him and he talks back to you badly. I think since Spain went out, he wanted us to go out as well.”

After the sides – with a 2-2 scoreline – couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes of play, the game trickled into penalty shootouts where Martinez played hero. He saved the first two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

The 30-year-old Albiceleste shot-stopper added: “I heard Van Gaal saying, ‘We have got an advantage in penalties. If we go to penalties, we win.’ I think he needs to keep his mouth shut.”