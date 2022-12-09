FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons Retain Number One Spot In Africa

Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have maintained their 45th position in the newly released FIFA-CocaCola Women’s World Ranking.

The latest ranking released on Friday as seen on the website of the world football governing body is the final list for the year 2022.

The United States women’s national team is at the top of the log. Germany followed closely behind in second place.

Sweden dropped to the third position from second place while England and France sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The Super Falcons remain the most dominant team in Africa.

South Africa is the second-highest-placed African team in the rankings. Third, in Africa and 58th in the world is Cameroon. Ghana follows closely in 59th position and Cote d’Ivoire in 65th position

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on March 24, 2023.