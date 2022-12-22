FIFA Social Media Post Upsets Ronaldo Fans

The world’s football governing body FIFA appeared to take a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo this week.

FIFA put out a post on social media regarding the tournament concluding, with Argentina winning the trophy against France in the final on Sunday.

The tweet from the official FIFA World Cup account included a photograph of Ronaldo giving a thumbs up sign.

The post, which came after Ronaldo’s long time rival Lionel Messi’s triumph, included the phrase “Thumbs up if you really enjoyed the #FIFAWorldCup.”

Many fans noted that FIFA were taking a swipe at Ronaldo, who went out of the competition during the quarter finals.

The Portuguese forward had dreamed of lifting the trophy, which eluded him during his career, but the honor went to his rival Messi instead.

FIFA deleted the post after fans slammed them for ‘trolling’.