Fire Guts Defence Headquarters In Abuja

The second floor of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja was gutted by fire on Monday, December 12.

The cause of the fire outbreak which occurred on Monday was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, who confirmed the fire incident, said it was brought under control by the combined efforts of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel.

READ ALSO: 52-Year-Old Woman Sets Aged Parents On Fire In Lagos

Akpor said, “All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”