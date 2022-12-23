Fix Your Destiny With Your Votes, Not Bag Of Rice, N2,000 – SDP Presidential Candidate To Electorate

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged Nigerians to vote right and reject vote buyers.

Adebayo added that Nigerians should vote for the SDP noting that it is the party that has plans to eradicate poverty and insecurity in the country.

Adebayo said this during a solidarity rally organized by the SDP senatorial candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District, Mulikat Adeola in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, while urging people to think of their destiny and not allow money or bags of rice to influence their vote choices during the election.

He said: “Look at your life and ask yourself, is this the life God created me to come and live? Is this the life my children will live? Will I serve these people and my children will come and serve them too?

“Use your vote to fix your destiny, do not look at a bag of rice or N2 000, so you will use your hands to repair your destiny.

Adebayo further noted that with the SDP in power, hunger, poverty, unemployment and homelessness will become past tense.

“The manifesto of the social democratic party is an attempt to eradicate poverty and insecurity; because we will adhere to section two of the Nigerian constitution. There will be no poor man in Nigeria, there will be no hungry person in Nigeria, there will be no homeless person in Nigeria and there’ll be no jobless person in Nigeria”.

He however urged Nigerians to punish the politicians who have stolen money meant for the people and buried in their houses, by voting them out.

Meanwhile, Adeola said SDP is ready to write a new story as she urged the people to vote SDP so that there can be a change in the system of governance.

She urged them not to engage in any form of violence instead, but should rather inform others about the party.

While speaking about the presidential candidate, she referred to him as a renowned legal practitioner who is qualified to practice in more than ten countries. She also described Adebayo as a healthy, knowledgeable and God-fearing man who has good intentions for the masses.

Adebayo was accompanied by Sen Ugochukwu Uba and Alhaja Khadijat Bolanle Lamidi-Okunu