Four Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Armed Robbery In Ekiti

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for armed robbery and other offences.

Those convicts are Ajayi Ojo Dada (22), Osalade Mathew (23), Ogundare Adebisi (23) and Adeniyi Busayo (23).

The defendants were arraigned on August 24, 2020, on a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, attempted murder and cultism.

According to the charge, the defendants on January 1, 2019, at the Odo-Ado area of Ado-Ekiti, conspired to rob Ezeaku Mary, Ige Joshua and Abdulmalik Hassan; and also attempted to murder one Olajide Babatunde.

They also attempted to murder one Olajide Babatunde, they were as well found to be members of a Prohibited Society called Eieye confraternity.

While armed with offensive weapons such as guns, axe and knives, they dispossessed the victims of their belongings, such as, phones, necklace, wristwatch, cash sum of N30,500 among others.

One of the victims, Joshua Ige who testified before the court said, “we were coming from a show in Ekute Quarters of Ado Ekiti around 4:00 am, we boarded a bike to take us to Odo-Ado when we are approaching Odo Ado area, he suddenly stopped at a lonely place, before we asked what happened, other boys came out of their hidings, they pointed gun at us, some of them held axe and knives, they robbed us of our phones, necklace, wristwatch and other valuables”.

The matter was reported at the Police station before they were later arrested.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Albert Adeyemi called six witnesses, he tendered defendants statements, one locally made pistol, one live ammunition, two axes, two cutlasses, twelve handset among others as exhibit.

The defendants spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Adeyinka Opaleke, Ekiti State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council, they called no witness.

In his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said, ‘’I resolve the sole issue for determination in this case partially in favour of the prosecutor and against the defendants, they were found guilty of the offences of conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder’’

He said the punishment for armed robbery is death, for the offence of armed robbery, the sentence of this court upon the defendants is that they are hanged by the neck until they are dead.

“May God have mercy on your souls, they were sentenced to life imprisonment for attempted murder and seven years imprisonment each for the offence of conspiracy,” the judge ruled.