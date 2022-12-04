Giroud Becomes France’s Top Scorer After Goal Against Poland In Qatar 2022 World Cup

France’s striker, Olivier Giroud has become France’s all-time top male goal scorer following his goal against Poland at the World Cup.

The AC Milan forward was level with Thierry Henry coming into France’s fourth match of the tournament and became the outright holder after his goal at the Al Thumama Stadium.

ALSO READ: Qatar 2022: Giroud Equals Henry’s Goal Record For France After Brace Against Australia

The 36-year-old scored his first international goal in France’s friendly win over Germany in February 2012, and over the past decade, he has climbed through the rankings, getting his 52nd goal for his country against Poland with a simple, classy finish to give Les Bleus the edge in the last-16 clash.

Throughout more than a decade with France, he has made 116 appearances, scoring just one hat-trick, against Paraguay in a friendly in June 2017.