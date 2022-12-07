Guinea-Bissau To Bestow Nation’s Highest Honour On Buhari, Name Street After Him

Guinea-Bissau will today award President Muhammadu Buhari with the nation’s highest honor in appreciation for his contributions to the political stability of the West African country.

The president’s spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Tuesday disclosed that Buhari will accept Guinea Bissau’s President, Umaro Sissolo Embalo’s offer to attend the special celebration.

The event will also involve the opening of a street named Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari in the nation’s capital.

The one-day event will showcase President Buhari’s leadership in the West Coast region, notably in Guinea Bissau, where he routinely counsels and inspires leaders on the values of peace, political inclusivity, integrity, and fostering a robust economy that fosters shared prosperity.

In the same vein, Buhari and the Nigerian team will take part in a bilateral meeting while in Bissau.

Mohammed B. Monguno, the National Security Adviser; Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and Zubairu Dada, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, will go with the President.