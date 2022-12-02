Gunmen Abduct Monarch In Ondo State

Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, the Oloso of Oso in the Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State, has been abducted by gunmen.

Oba Clement was kidnapped on December 1, from his palace at about 10:15 p.m.

According to sources who spoke to The Nation, the gunmen fired shots at the door to break into the Oba’s room after the occupants refused to open the door. During the attack, nobody was hurt.

The source said; “When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered.

“At this point, they started shooting. They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away. None of the family members had been contacted but we knew they were kidnappers”

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said;

“It is true but the details of the incident is still not clear, however, police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident”.