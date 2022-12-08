Gunmen Attack Residence Of Rivers PDP Campaign Chairman

Suspected political thugs have invaded the residence of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Lee Maeba, in Rivers State.

The hoodlums who attacked the home of the senator in the GRA, Phase 3 axis of Port Harcourt, on Thursday morning, came from a nearby street, shot sporadically at his entrance before eventually breaking in, according to witness report.

About five cars, including a jeep, were reportedly destroyed, while three persons in the compound, including Maeba’s relative scampered for safety.

“About 200 hoodlums loyal to Governor Wike attacked the residence of Senator Lee Maeba this morning. They destroyed vehicles and injured some occupants,” the source said.

Since Governor Wike lost the presidential ticket of the party to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the party has been factionalised.

This followed allegations made by the governor that the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu manipulated the process to favour Atiku, a fellow northerner.

He subsequently asked Ayu to resign from office but the national chairman has refused to do so amid the attendant crisis in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Wike-led Rivers government earlier revoked the ownership of a landed property belonging to Maeba in Port Harcourt.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the state police command said she wasn’t aware of the incident.

As at time of this report, sources say, operatives of the Department of State Services and policemen along with the senator had returned to the residence.