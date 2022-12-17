Gunmen Burn Sensitive Documents As They Set Imo High Court On Fire

Gunmen have reportedly set the Imo State High Court in Orlu Local Government Area ablaze, on Saturday.

The hoodlums were said to have also burnt sensitive documents, including proceedings in the court complex housing the High court and a magistrates’ court.

Orlu Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), Barnabas Munonye, confirmed the incident to The Nation, describing it as “unfortunate”.

He said, “We woke up to see significant parts of the court gutted by fire. The fire destroyed several sensitive documents which includes court records. We were able to salvage some.

“We condemn the act in its entirety and advise those who are behind all these to drop it and turn a new leave. We plead with whoever that engages in all these acts to stop because it doesn’t help any cause. We plead also with security agencies to beef up security in all these areas.”

Imo Police Command spokesperson, CSP Mike Abattam, also confirmed the incident, adding that the police had launched an investigation into the incident.