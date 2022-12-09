Helen Oritsejafor Isn’t Divorced, Stop Spreading Fake News About My Sister – Opeyemi Falegan Warns

Popular socialite Opeyemi Falegan has debunked rumors of his sister, Helen’s divorce from her husband Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

A few days ago, it was rumored that Helen had ended her 25 years of marriage with the former CAN president, Pastor Ayo.

Opeyemi Falegan took to his social media page, to clear the air, insisting that his sister is not and “will never be divorced”.

He wrote: “My sister is not divorced and will never be Divorced, this claim is without evidence” as some media outlets framed it, Before you share a story kindly spend a moment evaluating the evidence.

“Attaching our family name( falegan) to infidelity is not only disgusting but abhorrence and totally unacceptable, Falegan families are known for their strong moral principles.

“I Support good journalism but I will criticise stories that are poorly researched or downright misleading. Use your media literacy to discern and amplify truths that are backed up by good evidence, Kindly desist from further lies . – opeyemi david falegan . (mama Helens Ortisejafor blood brother) clearing the air .”