I Can’t Go To Parties Without Ayra Starr — Rema

Award-winning Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has opened up on his relationship with his colleague, Ayra Starr.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM, the Mavin record signee disclosed that he does not attend social events or parties without his female colleague, Ayra Starr.

According to Rema, Ayra is a vibe and is always fun to be with.

He stated that it got to a point he could no longer go to parties without her.

The youngster also disclosed that he has a healthy relationship with all the young artistes in the record label, and bonds better with Bayanni whom he shares ideas with.