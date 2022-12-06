I Didn’t Like Ronaldo’s Reaction After Being Substituted – Portugal Coach

Portugal’s head coach, Fernando Santos has expressed his disappointment over Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in Friday’s World Cup clash against South Korea.

Santos also refused to confirm whether the forward will play in the knockout game against Switzerland on Tuesday (today).

Ronaldo who looked visibly angry when substituted was caught on camera saying, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”

Ronaldo was later involved in a verbal altercation with a South Korean player Cho Gue-Sung as he left the field, and it was only after the game that Santos realised how Ronaldo had reacted to his substitution.

“Let’s split this answer in two,” said Santos when asked about video footage appearing to show Ronaldo criticising the decision to substitute him.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Denies Being Angry At Portugal’s Manager For Substituting Him

“Right after the match, I spoke in the flash interview, and then went to the press conference, and there I said something I’ll repeat here: on the pitch, I didn’t hear anything. I was too far, and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player, and nothing else.

“Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”