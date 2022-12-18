I Don’t Use Violence, I’d Rather Go To Court, Wike Replies Maeba

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reiterated the need for politicians to play decent politics.

Wike who spoke during the inauguration of the Okrika Founder’s Park in Koniju Ama in Okrika Local Government Area (LGA) on Saturday, said in all his political journey, the use of violence has never been part of measures adopted to assail his political goals.

The governor recanted how unfortunate the likes of Senator Lee Maeba, a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, could be accusing him of violence.

He further wondered why Maeba would allege that political thugs were sent by him to invade his house, an incident police report has reportedly invalidated.

“Two days again, I was watching on TV, it’s unfortunate, I saw Lee Maeba, I saw Austin Opara, I saw Abiye Sekibo saying that my humble self sent people to Lee Maeba’s house to attack him, to kill him, I couldn’t believe it.

“But you saw the Commissioner of Police’s report. He said, listen, your house is surrounded by houses, you have two gates to your house, not one gate was damage, not one.

“The cars you said that were damaged are rickety cars no brand-new cars were touched. Have you ever seen such?” the governor said.

Wike added that he thought that by now, people should have a limit to how far they can play politics.

He stated that Maeba was pushing issues too far with the allegations and that instead of playing politics of violence, he would rather resort to using legal means.

“But you see, I laugh. I said God, well, you know the truth. But people are pushing politics too far. I am sleeping , you are waking me up. When I wake, whatever you see you take.

“Please, advise our people not to play the kind of politics they are playing. Let’s play decent politics. Anybody who knows me know too well, my own is, if I want to fight you, I don’t need to send anybody, I will go to court.”