I Haven’t Eaten Today, Wasn’t Given My Drugs For 9 Days, DSS Says No Money – Nnamdi Kanu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has not given the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, his medication for nine days, and had not given him food today.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed this via a tweet on Thursday following his routine visit to the self-determination group’s leader at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Ejimakor said he visited the IPOB leader in the company of Kanu’s brother, Prince Emma Kanu and lawyer, Nnaemeka Ejiofor.

According to Ejimakor, the DSS said there was no money to buy Kanu’s food, the reason he has not eaten today.

“Today, I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of Prince Emma Kanu and Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor.

“He instructed me to make it public that he has not been given his drugs for the past nine days and he has not eaten today because DSS says that they don’t have money to buy his food,” Ejimakor tweeted.