‘I May Not Rely On Nigeria’s Health System If I Become President’ — Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, said he might not completely rely on Nigeria’s health system for his health care due to its limitations.

Abubakar, who made this known at an Arise TV presidential town hall meeting in Lagos, decried lack of adequate investment in the health sector.

When asked about medical tourism, the Vice President said the government must sit with private sectors in order to advance robust investment in the health sector.

The PDP flagbearer insisted that government must devote reasonable allocation especially to the primary health care system to make it more affordable and accessible to the Nigerian public.

Abubakar said: “Health facilities that cater to my health may not be available. We have limitations; we know we have those limitations.

“We need to first address the issue of primary healthcare. After addressing this, which affects the majority of our citizens, then we can focus on the secondary and tertiary levels. The truth is that we are not investing enough as a government in the medical sector.

“Another issue is medical tourism. We need to sit with the private sector and tell them we want them to invest in the health sector and that we are ready to offer incentives. With the right incentives, I believe Nigeria’s private sector will invest adequately in the health sector.”

The town hall debate was also attended by Peter Obi of the Labour Party ( LP) and Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).