If You’re Impregnated Through Extra Marital Affair, Tell Your Husband, He Might Want The Child – Christabel Egbenya

Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, has encouraged women to open up to their partners if they cheat and in the process, become pregnant.

Christabel in an interview with Saturday Beats added that having a paternity test is not always because one does not trust one’s partner. She noted that some children had been swapped in the hospital.

“I don’t see anything wrong with conducting a paternity test. It is not always because the person suspects infidelity. There have been instances where children were changed and given to different parents at the hospital,” she said.

She also urged women to always be honest in their relationships, Egbenya said, “If you did something (extramarital affair) outside and got pregnant, and you feel you need to open up to your husband, go ahead and talk to him. There are some men that might be comfortable with such situation, and won’t mind the woman keeping the child. It is wrong to hide such information from one’s partner.

“If the man wants to undertake the raising of the child; that is fine. After all, men go outside their marriages to have kids, and come back to plead with their wives.”

The actress also urged married men to cut off from irresponsible friends, who might want to lead them into getting into extra-marital affairs. She added, “You should cut them off. It is marriage we are talking about; not dating.”