Ignore PDP, They Have Nothing To Offer But Destruction – APC Professionals Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has beckoned on Nigerians to ignore the gimmicks of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in trying to return back to power, saying the party destroyed the country in its sixteen years of bad governance.

Seyi Bamigbade, the National Director General of the Council, in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos after critical stakeholders meeting in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, noted that the former presided over the country at a time oil boom was at its peak but has nothing to show for it rather than recklessly looting of the nation’s treasury.

Bamigbade said PDP has insulted the sensibilities of the Nigerian electorate by seeking to govern the people they suffered, urging the people not to forget so easily that it is a party that failed to better the lots of Nigerians despite abundant resources at their disposal.

“Nigerians understand the bond of corruption tying the PDP which did not allow them to perform for good 16 years. We have not forgotten how they plundered our country and fed fat from our common patrimony for which some of them are still providing answers today.

“Nigerians rejected them in 2015 and 2019 and will still do the same in 2023. They have nothing new to offer the country. They should be praying for forgiveness and not insult our sensibility by asking for our mandate again” he said.