I’ll Give My Wife Wedding For The Books – Cubana Chief Priest

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has disclosed his plans to hold a flamboyant wedding with his wife in 2023.
The celebrity Barman disclosed his intentions in a post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday night.
According to him, he intends to give his wife a wedding that will be talked about for many years, adding that his wife has been very patient with him.
He wrote: “My white wedding na next year @d_eangels. Next year I will give you a wedding for the books. I think I have spent enough to be able to Lavish 2023 na my love, yeah. Am so excited!!!!.
“2023 Na My love year @_deangels anyhow you want it let’s know am ready!!! You were so patient for seven 7 years. Now I wanna know how you want the wedding. Roasted, cooked or fried?”