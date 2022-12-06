I’m A Lyricist, Wizkid’s Views About Rappers Doesn’t Concern Me – Modenine

Popular Nigerian rapper and lyricist, Babatunde Olusegun Adewale professionally known as Modenine has revealed that he is not part of the rappers Wizkid attacked recently.

The veteran rapper made this known in an Instagram interview with his fans.

Modenine stated this in reaction to Wizkid’s statement that ‘rap is dead and boring to him’, describing Nigerian rappers as broke.

The ‘cry’ rapper revealed in the interview that his fans have asked him about his view on the issue but noted that it wasn’t his business as he is a lyricist and not a rapper.

ALSO READ: I’m Disappointed In Wizkid, I’m Doing Well With Rap – Blaqbonez

He said: “First of all I wasn’t even born in Nigeria one, number two I don’t live in Nigeria, number three I am not a rapper so now where does that concern me? I don’t live in Nigeria, I wasn’t born in Nigeria I am not a rapper I am a lyricist e no concern me, it is up to you to join the gang”.

He urged rappers to join Rap Radio Africa. He noted that the platform is not owned by him but is meant to support rappers and aid the growth of hip-hop and rap culture in Africa.