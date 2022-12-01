Internet Fraudster Nabbed For Beating Girlfriend To Death After She Refused To Remit Fraud Proceeds

Police operatives in Ogun State have apprehended a suspected internet fraudster, Obeta John, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Idowu Buhari, in the Eredu Ishara area of the state.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday, November 29, following a distress call received at Ode-Remo divisional headquarters.

He is reported to have locked the deceased, an HND1 Mass Communication student at Gateway Polytechnic Saapade, in his room. He then proceeded to beat her to death.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesperson, in a statement on Wednesday, November 30, said police arrived at the scene and met the victim in a pool of her blood.

She was quickly rushed to State Hospital Ishara, but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. While the suspect, who is an Enugu native, was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, Obeta John, informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his clients was paid into the account of his deceased girlfriend which she refused to relinquish to him.

He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to scuffle between them which eventually led to the death of the girl,” the spokesperson said.