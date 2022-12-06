‘I’ve Never Lost Any Election’ – Tinubu Counters Babachir Lawal

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he had never lost any election since he joined partisan politics.

The APC candidate stated this in reaction to a remark by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, on APC’s same faith presidential ticket.

Lawal had recently watered down Tinubu’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election, saying he cannot win the 2023 presidential election with a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He claimed that the APC flag bearer disregarded northern Nigerian Christians by opting for a Muslim running mate but the former governor described the former SGF’s comments as mere conjectures.

Speaking through the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu affirmed he would win the presidential election with the support of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Mere conjectures, very laughable projections. Asiwaju has never been on the ballot and lost any election.

“With 22 states under APC control, with the incumbent President’s backing, Asíwájú is heading for a landslide victory.

“Let Babachir Lawal deal first with the division in his renegade group, instead of pontificating on the outcome of the election.

“This man, who is amplifying our religious difference with his gang, is from Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. He could not make Buhari win the council in the 2019 election, even though we had a Christian with the Buhari ticket,” he said.