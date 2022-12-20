‘Japa Syndrome’ Adversely Affecting Nigerian Hospitals – Minister Of State For Health

Ekumankama Nkama, the Minister of State for Health, has claimed that the country’s rising migration rates have caused a scarcity of medical experts at all levels in government facilities (local, state and federal).

He was speaking at the inauguration of bedded Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, and Labour ward at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Nkama disclosed that the Ministry of Health is working on a brain gain mechanism whereby Nigerian-born health professionals in the diaspora can be incentivised to come home and give paid expert service to citizens.

The Minister who was repsented at the event by the Director, National Cancer Control Programme of the ministry, Dr David Atuwo, said;

“This ‘japa’ syndrome is adversely affecting services in our hospitals, to the extent that some wards are closed for lack of personnel to man them.

“The ministry is also working on a brain gain mechanism whereby our health professionals in the diaspora can be incentivised to come home and give paid expert service to our citizens. This is a win, win situation for the nation and our experienced medical professionals in the diaspora.”

“I am glad the Head of Service is here in person as her office has been very cooperative. Let me thank her profusely for all her efforts in this regard. The full implementation of this initiative will ensure that services are maintained at the present level.”