Jemima Osunde Slams Troll For Questioning Davido About Son’s Death

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde had slammed a troll for reminding Davido about his son’s death.

Recall that Davido had made his first appearance on stage since his son’s death in Qatar where he performed at the World Cup closing ceremony.

Several videos which made rounds, showed the singer all smiles and in a very good mood.

READ ALSO: Davido Performs At World Cup Closing Ceremony (Video)

A Twitter user, who wasn’t pleased with some of the videos, especially when it’s barely two months his son died, reminded him of his pains.

The tweep questioned if the now father of four has forgotten about his son so fast.

He tweeted: “Did Davido forget about his son so fast?”.

Responding, Jemima Osunde called him an idiot for his question.

“You’re an idiot,” the actress wrote.

See post below: