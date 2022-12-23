Kachikwu Not Our Presidential Candidate – ADC Chairman Insists

Embattled national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has maintained that Dumebi Kachikwu is no longer the presidential candidate of the party.

Nwosu, whike addressing newsmen at ADC National Secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, restated the party’s resolve not to field any presidential candidate for next year presidential elections.

Denying knowledge of any high court order sacking him as ADC national chairman, Nwosu said the party’s delegates erroneously chose Kachikwu during the convention earlier in the year.

“We are a law-abiding institution. We invited you here to give you an update on our activities. We don’t have copy of any judgment from any court. We have been communicating with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the elections and our preparations.

“We don’t want to speculate on something we are not aware of. It is wrong to speculate on it. Whatever you have seen out there are a bunch of speculations,” he said.

The Anambra State-born politician swore not to allow anybody undermine the party for their selfish desires.

He explained that the party has presented 1,411 candidates for various elective seats with the prospects of sweeping at least 25 per cent of states and federal legislative seats across the country.

The chairman expressed optimism that the party would win at least seven governorship seats in the country going by efforts and sacrifices made so far by party chieftains across the country.

He however stated that the ADC remains the only political party with the highest number of Persons with Disability (PWDs) and women as candidates in the country.

The ADC chief disclosed that arrangements had been concluded to present its polling agents to INEC, in line with laid down rules and regulations.