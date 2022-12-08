Kidnapped Ondo Monarch, Oba Jimoh Regains Freedom

Oba Clement Jimoh, the monarch of Oso Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State who was kidnapped, has finally regained freedom.

Oba Jimoh spent seven days in the den of his abductors before he was released on Wednesday night.

A family source confirmed to Channels Tv that the monarch was released on Wednesday, December 7.

The source also said he is presently undergoing medical observation in an undisclosed hospital.

“Kabiyesi regained freedom yesterday (Wednesday) evening but he has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the source stated. The source, however, did not mention whether a ransom was paid or not before he was released.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami also confirmed the new development.

Recall that gunmen had last week Thursday invaded the palace of the monarch and forcefully abducted him, taking him to an unknown destination.

The abductors had demanded 100 million naira as ransom and later reduced it to 10 million naira.