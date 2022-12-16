Labour Party Imo House of Assembly Candidate Shot Dead

Gunmen have shot and killed Christopher Eleghu, the Labour Party (LP) State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state.

Eleghu aka WASCO was assassinated in his home late Thursday night.

The attackers also burnt down his house and cars. This sad development is coming amidst a recent resurgence of attacks by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) and Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB)

Earlier this month, the Labour party candidate for Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State House of Assembly, Chukwunonye Irouno died at night in a mysterious circumstance after he and other LP chieftains had finished inspecting Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium in Owerri, the venue of their presidential candidate Peter Obi’s campaign rally in the state capital.

Recall that, a similar attack on the Labour Party was recorded last month when a LP women leader was killed in Kaduna with the same method of operation.

This is a developing story…