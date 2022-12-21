Labour Party Presidential Campaign DG, Okupe Resigns

After series of pressures and demands from opposition parties, including concern Nigerians, the Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe has tendered his resignation letter.

Okupe conveyed his decision in a letter to his principal, the Presidential Candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, saying his decision was s to enable him pursue his corruption case in Court.

According to him in a Party’s Letter head paper made available to Information Nigeria, he said, “Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigeria legal system to pursue as same.”

“I have invested too much in campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.”

“In the circumstance, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distraction, God bless you,” he added.