Lagos Restricts Vehicular Movements As APC Women Rally For Tinubu

The Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory to motorists, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women’s presidential campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos.

A statement by Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 10 am on Wednesday.

Oladeinde advised motorists making use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their destinations through alternative routes.

The commissioner said Motorists from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road through Five Cowrie Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (McWen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street to continue their journeys. He added that they can utilise Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to Old Broad Street to complete their journeys.

He advised motorists who use King George V road to link Awolowo road or Jk Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout to use Turton Street inwards Lewis Street to Sandgrouse or make use of Moloney Street to access Obalende.

For motorists from Awolowo road, Ikoyi heading to Onikan, Oladeinde explained that they can make use of Falomo Roundabout to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to access Simpson/Sandgrouse road or go through Simpson Interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street and proceed on their journeys.

Also, motorists from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) going towards Water Board should alternatively use Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and access Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

He enjoined APC party members and other motorists attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge to descend at the Onikan exit to link the designated car parks, adding that Alfred Rewane road through Falomo into Awolowo road and Outer Marina through Force road will also be open for attendees to access designated car parks.

Oladeinde listed designated free parking lots for cars including Zone 2 Car Park, Club Road, MUSON Kitchen Car Park, Odeya Multi-Layer Car Park, King George V Road, TBS, Cricket Pitch Car Park., Independent Building Car Park., Banquet Hall Car Park., Marquee Car Park, Old Defense Headquarters Car Park, and other Parking Lots as directed by officials.

He assured the general public of security and effective traffic management at all the strategic junctions and intersections to ensure the safety and security of all road users and the free flow of traffic within the perimeter of the campaign venue.