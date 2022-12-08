LAPRIGA: Teksight Edge Grabs Coveted Entertainment, Technology PR Awards

Teksight Edge Limited, leading integrated PR and Digital Communications Agency, Friday, emerged winner of two coveted awards, Best in Entertainment PR and Best in Technology PR at the seventh edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA). The glamorous event, held D’Podium, Ikeja lived up to its billing as the biggest gathering of leading communication professionals in consultancies, government, corporate and not-for-profit organisations, captains of industry, media personalities, academia and C-Suite executives in Africa.

In the citation for the award of Best in Entertainment PR, the LaPRIGA award committee noted that Teksight Limited utilised research to select Tiwa Savage as a brand ambassador for Tecno Camon 19 and engaged her to drive conversations around the brand and model. For the Best In Technology PR award, Teksight Limited used technology to drive higher engagement and awareness for the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022, through a customised website that enabled registration, a Lagos virtual tour and interaction with participants.

Charles Edosomwan, Founding MD of Teksight Edge Limited expressed appreciation to the staff for consistently going beyond the call of duty in delivering quality service to the firm’s clientele. He also thanked the firm’s numerous clients for the opportunity to serve.

According to Mr Edosomwan, “Our mantra is “creating experiences that inspire emotion and deliver results on every level”. We are motivated to achieve results for all our clients, be it a start-up or a multinational corporation.”

In all over twenty honourees from public relations consultancies, practitioners in the public and private sectors, stakeholders, and the media were honoured with colourful figurines in different categories.

Furthermore, in line with this year’s theme and bid to institutionalise the PR Practitioner of the Year Category, four previous winners of the category were inducted into the LAPRIGA Hall of Fame. The list includes John Ehigbesi, Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, Bolaji Abimbola and Adekunle Ayeni.

In her remark, the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter, Mrs. Comfort Obot Nwankwo noted, “Our goal with this theme, Hall of Fame, is to institutionalize the PR Practitioner Award’s Category.”

She continued: “We want to engender healthy competition among professional colleagues in the PR industry. We want to make it the most sought-after. And the beauty of it is that any PR practitioner in any industry with outstanding, verifiable track records, who has put forward innovative PR campaigns from concept to execution, has a chance to win.”

Another high point of this year’s event was the posthumous award bestowed on Late Simeon Adelabu. In his lifetime, Simeon served the Lagos Chapter diligently. Amid glowing tributes from professional colleagues, his wife was on hand to receive the award.

Dignitaries present at the award included the Lagos Commissioner of Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. DCP Bassey Ewah, President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mr. Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, Immediate Past President of NIPR, Dr. Rotimi Oladele, President, African Public Relations Association (APRA), Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okunsanya, etc.