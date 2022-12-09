Lee Maeba: Investigate All Cases Of Thuggery With Highest Diligence – Wike Urges Security Agencies

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has urged security services to look into any allegations of political thuggery in the state with the utmost caution, discretion, and attention.

Thugs allegedly working for the state governor, Nyesom Wike, broke into the home of former Rivers South-East Senator Lee Maeba, SaharaReporters had earlier reported.

The house located at GRA, Phase 3 axis in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was invaded on Thursday morning.

Maeba is the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters said hoodlums, allegedly loyal to Governor Wike, destroyed many cars, including an SUV, while occupants of the house including Senator Maeba’s relations fled the scene.

It was learnt that the hoodlums also shot indiscriminately and injured some occupants of the building during the attack.

“About 200 hoodlums loyal to Governor Wike attacked the residence of Senator Lee Maeba this morning. They destroyed vehicles and injured some occupants,” the source had said.

However, Wike, while reacting to the report, a statement issued through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Chris Finebone, asked security agencies to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion in their investigation.

In the statement titled: “Security agencies must be discreet and thorough in investigating all incidents,” the governor said it wasn’t strange to find politicians staging high level melodrama to either cover up their tracks to score cheap political point.

The statement partly reads, “The Rivers State Government has seen isolated reports suggesting that some persons are purportedly being physically molested for political reasons.

Security agencies must exercise the highest level of diligence, discreetness and carefulness in their work to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion.

“It is not strange to find politicians staging high level melodrama to either cover up their tracks or muddle up the waters to achieve a preconceived narrative aimed at hoodwinking the public for political reasons especially at a time like this.

“Today, a report by former Senator Lee Maeba surfaced on social media that he got a call from a young man. And the caller purportedly, in his own words said, “that they have instructions from either government or some quarters to attack my house.”

“This makes it obvious that Senator Maeba should help security agencies in unraveling the purported attack on his house and those behind it. It is not enough to blame such an attack on “either government or some quarters. He should try and remember exactly who the caller said sent him (the caller).

“The Rivers State Government, working with security agencies, will continue to render all possible assistance for security agencies to ensure safety of life and property in Rivers State at all times.”