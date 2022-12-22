Liverpool Set To Drop Interest As Real Madrid Move Closer To Sign Bellingham

Liverpool sense they have fallen behind Real Madrid in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Bellingham cemented his status as the hottest asset in world football at the 2022 World Cup, where he showcased a string of breathtaking displays before England were beaten by France in the quarter-finals.

Recall that the 19-year-old was already attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, meaning his stunning form out in Qatar has only boosted his price tag.

Reports previously suggested that Liverpool were frontrunners to sign him next summer, with ESPN claiming the Jurgen Klopp’s side were preparing the framework for a deal after forming a good relationship with his representatives.

However, earlier this week it emerged that Madrid believed they are closest to getting their hands on Bellingham after edging ahead of the ever-growing pack of suitors.

According to report, Ancelotti is confident that the Birmingham academy graduate is headed for the Spanish capital in 2023, and the draw of playing for world football’s most decorated club could be too hard to turn down.

Amid Real’s determination to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu, reports however said that Liverpool also sense that they have lost ground in the race for Bellingham.

Jurgen Klopp and Anfield chiefs are said to rate their chances of pricing him away from Dortmund as ‘moderate’, coming as another major boost to Madrid.

Klopp is on the hunt for a new midfielder at Liverpool and has also pinpointed Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez as a potential target, while Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat is another player on his radar.

As for Madrid, they are searching for Luka Modric’s successor in the middle of the park with the 37-year-old out of contract next summer.