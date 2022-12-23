Makinde Approves N10,000 ‘Christmas Turkey Bonus’ For Pensioners

Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, on Friday, approved a Christmas bonus of N10,000 for every pensioner in the state.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said the action was taken to assist retired workers, who served the state meritoriously.

The bonus, according to the statement, is coming days after the government paid December 2022 salary to the workers and pensions.

The government had also approved the payment of the 13th month’s salary, which Makinde said would be paid on or before December 31, 2022.

“His Excellency has approved the payment of N10,000 to all pensioners in the state as Christmas Turkey bonus. It is a flat rate for all pensioners.

“The bonus is coming days after the state government paid the December 2022 salaries to workers and pensioners. The governor had equally approved the payment of 13th month salary, which is expected to be paid on or before December 31, 2022.

“His Excellency wishes that all retirees will enjoy a Merry Christmas.

“The bonus is a token of His Excellency’s appreciation and assistance to our aged and retired citizens, who had served the state meritoriously for decades.” The statement read.