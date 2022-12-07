Man Arrested After Having Sex With A Dog In Front Of Children

A man has been arrested after having sex with a Goldendoodle in front of children while taking the dog out for a walk before he ran to a nearby church, wreck a nativity and attempted to steal a car according to Daily Mail.

Chad Mason, from Florida, U.S was arrested on Sunday, December 4 on several charges, including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

According to police, Mason knew the owner of the Goldendoodle dog and was taking it out for a walk in an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Clearwater.

He then began having sex with the dog in front of multiple adults and a child who was under 16-years-old.

One of the adult witnesses confronted Mason, who then fled the scene to enter Northwood Presbyterian Church, Daily Mail reported.

He entered the church and proceeded to knock over a nativity display, break several potted plants and throw children’s toys from the playground area.

Mason’s actions resulted in an estimated $400 in damages to the church, according to police officers.

He then left the church and went to an adjacent neighborhood, where he destroyed a mailbox and attempted to steal a car.

Officers then arrested him and booked him into the Pinellas County Jail. Mason has since been released on bond. He will appear in court later in December.