Material Things Can Always Be Replaced – Toke Makinwa After Robbery Incident

Nigerian radio personality, Toke Makinwa, has sent an appreciation note to people who reached out to her after she was robbed in London.

Toke took to social media to lament, after losing all her valuables to armed robbers in London.

In a post shared on Thursday night, Toke said the robbery attack is probably her most traumatic experience.

According to the media personality, watching the CCTV footage of the robbery incident was devastating but she is thankful to God that no harm was done.

She wrote: “Thank you so much for all your calls and messages, probably the most traumatic experience I’ve had and watching the cctv of how I was robbed is devastating but thank God no physical harm was done.

“Material things, however steep can and always will be replaced, thankful that that’s all they took. It’s not how I wanted to begin December but life is lived forward and understood backward. It’ll make sense someday”