Mbappe Needs To Learn More To Become A Complete Player – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has said that France forward Kylian Mbappe needs to learn some more to improve and become a complete player.

He said that the France international makes predictable decisions to defenders.

Pochettino gave the advice despite the 23-year-old scoring 5 goals so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and putting up a brilliant performance against Poland on Sunday.

Pochettino, Mbappe’s former boss, said the player can improve his understanding of space on the pitch.

“What he needs now to be a really, really complete player is to read the space better, when he needs to go inside, how he needs to receive in between the lines, use the pocket […] He needs to be more involved in the game,” Pochettino said on BBC.

“[His decisions] are all similar actions.”